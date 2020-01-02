KANKAKEE — Donald “Donnie D.” Whitaker, 57, of Kankakee, passed away Dec. 15, 2019, in Kankakee.
He was born May 10, 1962, in Tazewell, Tenn., the son of Clara Belle Crawford.
Donnie worked in construction and in the tree service business.
Surviving are sons, Aaron (Megan) Whitaker, of Taylorville, Shane (Karen) Whitaker, of Upland Calif., and Tyler (Hope) Whitaker, of Springfield; brother, Ronald Menard; sister and brother-in-law, Patty Crawford and Mark McClure; grandchildren, Kyland Whitaker, Aiden Whitaker, Savannah Whitaker, Shane Whitaker Jr. and Nova Whitaker; nephews, Josh Williams, Brandon Crawford and Ronnie Menard Jr.; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins
Preceding him in death were his mother; sister, Patty Crawford; and aunts, Golda Whitaker, Ruth Menard and Edith O’Connor.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, until the 6 p.m. celebration of life at Jensen Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
