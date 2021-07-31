Donald Werner

MANHATTAN TOWNSHIP — Donald A. Werner, “Don,” passed away peacefully in his Manhattan Township farm family home Wednesday (July 28, 2021).
Don is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Betty (nee Lichtenwalter); his children, Donald Jr. (Debbie) Werner, Debbie (Bill) Hackman and Dawn (Greg) Krantz; sisters-in-law, Carol (Lou) Kish and Nina Jones; brothers-in-law, Bob (Karen) Lichtenwalter, Bill Amiot and Joe Vondrash; grandchildren, Brad (Nina) Werner, Justina Hackman, Jeremy (Tiffany) Werner, Jase (Laura) Hackman, Brett (Chanel) Krantz, Brandon (Kristin) Krantz and Matt (Micaela) Zimmer; great-grandchildren, Torin and Lilly Werner, Lucas Werner, Theo Hackman and Ollivander Zimmer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Albert and LouElla Werner; his stepmother, Hazel; his son, Brad; and his siblings, Doris Amiot, LeRoy Jones and Eleanor Vondrash.
Don loved all things farming! He lived on the same road all his life, occupying various residences within a one-mile proximity close to the farms of his grandfather, father, himself, son and grandson. He was an avid agricultural reader and spent a great deal of time educating himself on the latest agricultural production, business and marketing practices. Don had great interest in agriculture daily updates, weather, etc., from various farmers in several counties and he also enjoyed agricultural vacations with his wife, Betty, to places such as Kansas and Winnipeg. Don frequented farm toy and antique tractor shows as well as antique tractor rides. He particularly enjoyed taking his grandchildren on antique tractor, combine, and truck rides when they were young. Having a small Hereford cattle herd and watching each year’s group of calves was a true tribute to the memory of his father, Albert.
He was a longtime member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Will County Farm Bureau, Will County Threshermen’s Association and Manhattan Volunteer Fire Department (retiring in 1979). Don was an FFA alumni member/supporter and member of the Manhattan Community Cemetery Board (formerly serving as president for several years). Don lived and breathed the farm life way, he raised his family that way, made lifelong friends that way, loved his country, his land and God that way. Don was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend who will truly be missed.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1 at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Carol Currier-Frighetto officiating. Interment will be in Manhattan Center Cemetery, Manhattan.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul U.C.C., 140 Thelma Ave., Manhattan, IL 60442 or Tractors for a Cure, online at tractorsforacure.com.
