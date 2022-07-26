Donald Walsh

SALINA, Kan. — Donald Eugene Walsh, 83, of Salina, Kan. and formerly of Bourbonnais, passed away July 16, 2022, in his home, surrounded by family.

He was born March 22, 1939, in Gilman, a son of Lawrence “Tuffy” and Myrtle (Mulder) Walsh. His parents preceded him in death. Don married Patricia Ann Harwood in Watseka, on June 8, 1963. She preceded him in death Aug. 2, 1993. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Walsh and William Walsh; and his in-laws, Bob and Ann Harwood.

Surviving are two daughters, Michelle (Mike) Ratcliff, of Normal, and Stephanie (Harvey) Wall, of Salina, Kan.; seven grandchildren, Joshua (Miranda) Wall, Matthew (Kelsey) Ratcliff, Meghann (Christopher) Baker, Marcus (Brianna) Ratcliff, Miley Ratcliff, Mason Ratcliff and Mitchell (Lauren) Ratcliff; six great-grandchildren, Marshall and Harrison Baker, Colton and Makenna Ratcliff, Madeline Ratcliff and Ayden Wall; his sister, Marilyn Meehan, of Collinsville; and brother-in-law, Bob (Denise) Harwood, of Watseka.

Recommended for you