Donald Walsh

SALINA, Kan. — Donald Eugene Walsh, 83, of Salina, Kan. and formerly of Bourbonnais, passed away July 16, 2022, in his home, surrounded by family.
He was born March 22, 1939, in Gilman, a son of Lawrence “Tuffy” and Myrtle (Mulder) Walsh. His parents preceded him in death. Don married Patricia Ann Harwood in Watseka, on June 8, 1963. She preceded him in death Aug. 2, 1993. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Walsh and William Walsh; and his in-laws, Bob and Ann Harwood.
Surviving are two daughters, Michelle (Mike) Ratcliff, of Normal, and Stephanie (Harvey) Wall, of Salina, Kan.; seven grandchildren, Joshua (Miranda) Wall, Matthew (Kelsey) Ratcliff, Meghann (Christopher) Baker, Marcus (Brianna) Ratcliff, Miley Ratcliff, Mason Ratcliff and Mitchell (Lauren) Ratcliff; six great-grandchildren, Marshall and Harrison Baker, Colton and Makenna Ratcliff, Madeline Ratcliff and Ayden Wall; his sister, Marilyn Meehan, of Collinsville; and brother-in-law, Bob (Denise) Harwood, of Watseka.
Don lived his life to the fullest.
He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, a 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus member as well as a pilot and race car driver. He earned his pilot’s license at Koerner Aviation in Kankakee, and was a member of EAA. He raced a Triumph Spitfire and a Fiat X-19 as a member of Midwest Council and SCCA racing clubs throughout the Midwest. He was an accountant and worked for Kanweld in Kankakee, and later was a small business owner of MarCon Pies in Washington, Kan. Don was of the Catholic faith.
Visitation will be from noon Saturday, July 30, until the 1 p.m. funeral Mass at St. Edmund Catholic Church in Watseka, with the Rev. Mike Powell officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Gilman.
Memorials may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.