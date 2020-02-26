BONITA SPRINGS, FLA. — Donald Gene Strafford, 89, of Bonita Springs, Fla., passed away Saturday (Feb. 22, 2020) in Naples, Fla.
He was the devoted husband of Dorma D. (Stephenson) Strafford.
Donald was born July 28, 1930, in Moline, to Fred and Hazel (Gelwicks) Strafford. His parents preceded him in death.
He grew up in the Moline area, attending area schools, and June 11, 1950, he married the love of his life, Dorma. The two started their life together in Moline and he was soon called to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. After his service, he returned home and secured a position with John Deere. In 1957, the two relocated to Wisconsin and he continued with the John Deere Company. Along the way, they were blessed with two wonderful children.
Donald transferred to Kankakee with his family in 1966 to continue his career as a territory manager for the John Deere Company.
He and Dorma began vacationing to Florida in the 1980s and, in 1990, the two settled in Bonita Springs as Florida residents and became “snowbirds” until 2017 when they became full-time residents.
Donald was quite the outdoor sportsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing his favorite spot in Canada, and was an excellent trap shooter. He particularly enjoyed travelling, as he and his wife visited many countries all over the world. He took pride in his role as a Mason and a member of the Zor Shrine. Above all was the time he spent with his family and friends.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 69 years, Dorma D. (Stephenson) Strafford; their son, Stephen Strafford and Jo-Anne Smith; daughter, Martha McLaren and husband Matthew; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Strafford and Myrna Strafford; and nieces and nephews.
Preceding him were his brothers, Thomas, his twin, and Robert Strafford.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607-1460 or First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 2168, Bonita Springs, FL 34133 or the charity of the donor’s choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!