Donald F. Sheming, 92, of Peotone, passed away Sunday (Aug. 4, 2019) at Village Woods Retirement Living in Crete.
He was born July 29, 1927, in Beecher, the son of Fred and Emelie (Heldt) Sheming. Donald married Rita (Arends) Sheming on April 14, 1951. She preceded him in death Nov. 25, 2002.
Donald was a lifelong farmer and was employed in maintenance at First Community Bank and Trust in Beecher and Peotone.
He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, the Will County Farm Bureau and volunteered with Helping Hands in Peotone.
Donald was known for his infectious smile and his willingness to always help his family and friends. He was a meticulous handyman and Mr. Fixit. He loved dogs and cats, enjoyed dancing, playing cards and playing games of all sorts.
Surviving are his daughters, Nancy (Ed Craven) Sheming, of Tinley Park, Marilyn (Steven) Howard, of Orland Park, and Karen Sheming, of Beecher; four grandchildren, Rachel (Steve) Anzelmo, Jason (Sarah) Meyer, Wesley Howard and Nick Craven; six great-grandchildren, Kylee, Alivia, Jack, Ryan, Cayden and Kinsey; along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Carolyn Meyer (Aug. 4, 2018); two brothers, Erwin and Louis Sheming; a sister, Marion Von Alven; and a special friend, Lois Heisner.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home in Peotone. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at St. Paul the Apostle Church in Peotone, with the Rev. John Regan officiating. Burial will be in St. John United Church of Christ Cemetery in Beecher.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church or Joliet Area Community Hospice.
