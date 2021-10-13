Donald Regnier

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most widespread dense fog will likely be along the I-80 corridor south and southeast of Chicago. Dense fog may be more patchy west of the city. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&