Donald Wayne Okrey, 79, of Kankakee, went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Aug. 11, 2019, at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 23, at Schreffler Funeral Home, Kankakee.
The eulogy will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the conclusion of the visitation, with the Rev. Kim Dockus officiating.
Donald was born Dec. 26, 1939, to Frank S. Okrey and Henrietta F. Okrey in Hammond, Ind. He married the love of his life, Dorothy M. O’Brien, on Nov. 18, 1961, in Christ the King Church. He joined the Navy at age 17 and was proud to serve the United States of America.
He received his bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University and his master’s degree from Governors State University. He worked in insurance and as an industrial engineer. He was a loving husband and father. He was involved in Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and Jaycees. He and his wife, Dorothy, volunteered at Kankakee Community College through their Alive literacy program and the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno. He loved studying the Bible and history and sharing his knowledge with anyone who would listen.
Donald was preceded in death by his wife; parents; his sister, Sandra Ann (Okrey) Martin; and two brothers-in-law, Richard Milly and Donald Lehmann.
Donald is survived by his one son, Timothy (Sherri) Okrey, of Plainfield; two daughters, Catherine (Gene) Kennedy, of Bourbonnais, and Joan (Jim) Nowlin, of Valparaiso; two sisters, Theresa Lehmann, of Florida, and Donna Milly, of Crown Point, Ind.; his brother-in-law, Donald Martin, of La Porte; 28 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
