CISSNA PARK — Donald Noonan, 88, of Cissna Park, passed away Sunday (Feb. 9, 2020) at his home.
He was born July 26, 1931, in Watseka, the son of Patrick L. and Elsie (Hinricks) Noonan. They preceded him in death in addition to one sister, Roseanna Noonan.
Donald married Mary Sanders on April 7, 1956, in Donovan. She survives.
Also surviving are three children, Janet (David) Klimas, of Rantoul, Andrew (Anna) Noonan, of Franklin, Vt., and Nancy (Cary) Schalber, of Gifford; five grandchildren, Daniel Klimas, of Chicago, Carolyn (Chris) Rigsby, of Monticello, Rachel Klimas, of Rantoul, Emily (Brenton) Isom, of Potomac, and Nathan Schalber, of Midland, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Emma Isom and Ralph Rigsby; and one brother, Gerald (Joanne) Noonan, of Watseka
Mr. Noonan served in the U.S. Air Force from January 1951 to April 1955. He graduated from the University of Illinois in 1960 with a degree in ag economics. He worked at Farmers State Bank in Danforth from 1960 until he retired in 1996 and later retired as chairman of the bank board of directors in 2007. Don enjoyed traveling, golfing, doing yardwork, volunteering in the community, and he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Donald has donated his body to the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University, Chicago.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice or Gilman United Methodist Church.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
