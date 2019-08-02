Donald G. Nettleingham, 66, of Nashville, Tenn., and formerly of Cullom, passed away at 11:39 a.m. Monday (July 29, 2019) at his home.
A graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, in Sullivan Center Cemetery in rural Cullom, with the Rev. Deb Honegger officiating. According to the family’s wishes, cremation rites were accorded.
Funeral arrangements are by Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Cullom.
Memorials may be made to the Cullom Fire Protection District.
Don was born March 11, 1953, in Fairbury, a son of Donald and Mary (Gordon) Nettleingham. He was previously married to Rachel Jennings and Vicki Kietzman.
Surviving are his children, including son, Terry Nettleingham, of Chebanse; daughter and family, Chaz and Shanie Bennett-Devault and their kids Sophia and Landon; daughter, Nicki Friedman and her partner Dalea Hilsabeck, of Peoria, Ariz., and their daughter Kayla Friedman and fiance Cody Duddridge; son, Mike Nettleingham and wife Melissa Nettleingham and daughter Ava, of Harker Heights, Texas; son, James Nettleingham and wife Cindy Nettleingham and daughters Zoe, Nora and Olivia, of Fairfield, Calif.; daughter, Lisa Hargitt and husband Rich and sons Griffin and Graham, of Middleton, Idaho; his siblings, including a sister, Sue Dwyer and husband Don, of Lake Villa; and a brother, Ron Nettleingham and wife Lori, of Cullom.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Don was a 1971 graduate of Tri-Point High School. He worked for Lincoln Properties in Nashville, Tenn. Don worked for FEMA for several years and aided those in need throughout the country he loved so much. Don was known in his later years to always have a smile on his face and a helping hand for those down on their luck or in need of a hand. He loved his children and grandchildren and planned to fully retire soon and travel across America seeing all the destinations that excited him so much. He will be sorely missed by all who loved him, his family said.
