Donald L. Munsell, 78, of Bourbonnais, passed away at his home Saturday (Dec. 7, 2019).
He was born Jan. 15, 1941, in Williamsport, Pa., the son of Walter G. and Georgianne (Snyder) Munsell. Donald married Patricia Malencore on May 2, 2003, in Maryland.
Donald was a line inspector in the telephone industry for Atlantic Bell. After retirement, he transported underserved people to their appointments and spent time doing community service and volunteering. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion and the VFW. Donald loved his cat, Xena, and his dog, Rylee. He never missed a day walking his dog. Donald was an avid NASCAR enthusiast and collector.
He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, having served from 1959 to 1963.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia Munsell, of Bourbonnais; one son, Brian; two daughters, Kim and Vickie; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Louise and Joanie; and one brother, Lee.
Preceding him in death were his sons, Gene and Charles; his parents; and two brothers, Clyde and Walter.
Donald adored his wife, Patricia, who always said to Don, “To the world you were one person, to me, you are the world.”
