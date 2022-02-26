Donald McGuffin Sr

CLIFTON — Donald L. McGuffin Sr., 86, of Clifton, passed away Thursday (Feb. 24, 2022) at Arcadia Care in Clifton.
He was born Feb. 18, 1936, in Kankakee, the son of Frank and Leta (Livingston) McGuffin. His parents preceded him in death in addition to one brother, Bill.
Donald married Rita Jean Pedersen on Oct. 3, 1964, in Dolton. She also preceded him in death, on Sept. 28, 2018.
Surviving are three children, Susan Barnhart, of Papineau, Donald L. (Sheri) McGuffin Jr., of Clifton, and Mary (Roy) Brady, of Manteno; nine grandchildren, Melissa (Tony), Russel, Lauren (Jamie), Benjamin (Ashley), Rita Jean (Ryan), Sarah, Michael (Ariana), Katie and Jonah; and 15 great-grandchildren, Wesley, Alexis, Gabby, Alivia, Keyone, Warren, Raelynn, Jordan, Grayson, Liam, Carter, Lincoln, Kayden, Violet and Gwendolyn.
Donald served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict and was an M.P. on Wake Islands.
He was a pressure technician for Northern Illinois Gas Co. and was a bus driver for Midwest Transit.
Donald was an active member of the Ashkum United Methodist Church, was a volunteer and captain for the Homewood Fire Department Association, was a former secretary and treasurer for Clifton God’s Food Pantry, and was a member of the Slo Boys Tractor Club. He was active in Redbird Mission through church and Nomad Christian Mission.
He enjoyed working on tractors, camping, traveling, playing dartball and spending time with his family.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, at the Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 2, at the Ashkum United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Barbara Schlatter officiating. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Memorials may be made to Clifton God’s Food Pantry.