Donald LaMontagne

FREELAND, WASH. — On Aug. 23, 2020, Donald LaVerne LaMontagne, loving husband and father of seven, passed away at the age of 78, the result of Myelodysplastic Syndrome.
During his working career, he served in the U.S. Army, managed several restaurants, was logistics manager for Pac West, and co-owner of Built by Owner.
After retiring, Don pursued his passion for community service in the South Whidbey (Washington) Chapter of Kiwanas, Relay for Life, and countless hours in Hearts and Hammers.
As a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Don found many other opportunities to serve.
An avid baseball lover, Don was a loyal fan of the Seattle Mariners. When he wasn’t listening to or watching a game, he could be found reading. He was an unselfish, loyal, and generous person. His larger than life presence will be greatly missed, his family and friends said.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Sandra Lynn Scott. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Jean Morrison; seven children; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one brother; two sisters; three sons-in-law; along with several nieces and nephews.
Burial took place Tuesday, Sept. 1, in Bayview Cemetery, Whidbey Island, Wash.
Funeral arrangements are by Wallin Funeral Home and Cremation, 5533 East Harbor Road, Freeland, WA 98249.
Please sign his online guestbook at wallinfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!