BOURBONNAIS — Donald L. Goin, of Bourbonnais, affectionately known to some as “Trumpet Man” and to others as “Mr. Cemetery,” passed away Tuesday (July 26, 2022), surrounded by loved ones. He was 94 years old.
Don was born Donald Lee Goin on Sept. 16, 1927, in Gary, Ind., to his parents Walter and Irene Goin.
He graduated from Sheldon High School in 1945 and although he was turned away by the U.S. Navy for color blindness, he proudly served our country in the Merchant Marine Service for four years.
After returning home, he moved to Kankakee in 1951. After trying his hand at various jobs, he found his calling at Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery, where he thrived for 43 years. He became manager and served in that role for 38 years. He felt a profound fulfillment in helping families at a difficult time. He continued this calling by working another 16 years at Mound Grove Gardens of Memory.
Don generously volunteered his time in many ways. He was the president of the Illinois Cemetery Association as well as holding other offices with the organization. He was a certified mediator at the Victims Assistance Center in Kankakee for 13 years.
Don was an avid photographer and trumpet player. He was known for playing Taps at funerals for more than 60 years, beginning at age 16. He played trumpet and bugle for many years at American Legion and VFW ceremonies. He was also a member of several bands, including The Kankakee Valley Jazz Band, The Olivet Nazarene University New Horizons Band and The Best We Can Do Marching Band. Don was very active in the Civil War Round Table of Kankakee.
Don’s proudest accomplishment was The Avenue of Flags which he started in 1961. On Memorial Days, he had the pathways of Kankakee Memorial Gardens lined with as many as 288 American flags, each representing a fallen soldier interned there. The ceremonies would draw large crowds and include dignitaries such as the lieutenant governor and high-ranking military officers.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brother, Richard; and sister, Patricia Mabbitt.
Don is mourned by his wife, Debbie, of Bourbonnais; and his children, Dennis (Donna Jerantowski), of Englewood, Fla., and Linda Gocken, of Kankakee. He had four grandchildren, Tamara Gocken (Jeff Thacher), of Diamond, Tracie Goin (Paul Baird), of Punta Gorda, Fla., Becky Creek (Brian), of Bourbonnais, and Roy Gocken, of Green Bay, Wis. He had one great-granddaughter, Morgan Gill (Bailey Lovelady), of Kankakee. Also surviving are Don’s sister-in-law, Bonita (Pete) Chisum, of Sarasota, Fla., and special family friend, Juanita Thomas, of Louisville, Ky., and her children to whom Don and Debbie were godparents, Daniyah Thomas, Loretta Thomas and Laniyah Pam, who called him “Poppy Don.”
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.