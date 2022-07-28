don goin

BOURBONNAIS — Donald L. Goin, of Bourbonnais, affectionately known to some as “Trumpet Man” and to others as “Mr. Cemetery,” passed away Tuesday (July 26, 2022), surrounded by loved ones. He was 94 years old.

Don was born Donald Lee Goin on Sept. 16, 1927, in Gary, Ind., to his parents Walter and Irene Goin.

He graduated from Sheldon High School in 1945 and although he was turned away by the U.S. Navy for color blindness, he proudly served our country in the Merchant Marine Service for four years.

