Donald Lee Kanouse, 84, of Bradley, passed peacefully in his sleep Sunday (Sept. 22, 2019) at his daughter’s home.
He was born March 11, 1935, in Kankakee, the don of Rueben and Ethel (Sophronia Small) Kanouse, daughter of the late Governor Len Small and adoptive daughter of Judge John and Claribelle Small.
Donald served our country in the Merchant Marines with added honorable discharges from both the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army.
He held a diploma from LaSalle School of Business Management and certifications from Michigan State University in supervisory management, Donohue Engineers and Architects for solids handling processing, and a Class I Wastewater Treatment Operators license from the State of Illinois. He was recognized in the Who’s Who of Environmental Registry and was a U.S. representative to China for Environmental Studies. He held the position of supervising manager for Plants Three and Four at the Kroehler Manufacturing facility in Bradley. Upon its closing, he went on to become the operations manager at Kankakee Metro Wastewater Control from which he retired in 1998.
Donald enjoyed woodworking, traveling, was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed spending time with his family. After his retirement, on most days he could be found having coffee and socializing with staff and his adopted family at Bill’s Diner in Bradley, where he was a longtime supporter and patron.
Surviving him are four children, RoseAnna and Randy Knickerbocker, Kankakee; Janice Laminack, Bourbonnais; Karen and John Shott, Bradley; and Kristine and John Palmer, Bourbonnais. He had eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition, Donald is survived by one brother, James Kanouse, of Harker Heights, Texas; one sister, Colleen Morris, of Kankakee; sister-in-law, Betty Kanouse, of Pasadena, Calif.; brother-in-law, Ralph and Judy Welch, of Bradley; sisters-in-law, Virginia Haggard, of Forest Ranch, Calif.; Sue Welch, of Fremont, Iowa; and Barbara Robison, of Putnam.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Delourese (Welch) Kanouse; son, K. Michael Sigler; grandsons, Jason Garrison and Eros Castongia; along with eight brothers, Armond, Arvard, Elwood, George, Durwood, Paul Leroy, Brian and Keith Ashlee; and two sisters, Caroline (Virginia) Naylor and Leathea Cooper; and six brothers-in-law, Melvin Naylor, Ray Morris, Edward Cooper, Donald Haggard, Raymond Welch and Ronald Welch.
He will be greatly missed by his close, loving family and friends.
Visitation will be from noon on Saturday, Sept. 28, until the 3 p.m. services at Westbrook Church of the Nazarene, 900 West Jeffrey St., Kankakee, of which he was a member. Internment will follow in Mound Grove Cemetery, Kankakee.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
