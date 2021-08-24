GILMAN — Donald E. “Jake” Bretzman, 88, of Gilman, passed away Sunday (Aug. 22, 2021) at his home.
He was born July 21, 1933, in Gilman, the son of Louis O. and Margaret I. (Lunz) Bretzman. They preceded him in death, in addition to one brother, Robert Bretzman; and two sisters, Millie Henrichs and Dorothy VanDerryt.
Surviving are one nephew, Ron (Sharon) Henrichs, of Danforth; one niece, Bonnie (Vic) Hari, of Gilman; and one brother-in-law, Ron VanDerryt, of Kankakee.
Mr. Bretzman served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict and was a member of the Gilman American Legion Post 499.
He retired from working at Roper in Kankakee.
Jake loved fishing, motorcycle riding, playing cards and being with friends having coffee.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman. The Rev. Robert Blumberg will officiate. Burial will be in the Gilman Cemetery, with military graveside rites by the Gilman American Legion Post 499.
Memorials may be made to the Gilman American Legion Post 499.
