BOURBONNAIS — Br. Donald Houde, 91, CSV, a Viatorian brother for 69 years, and a native of the Bourbonnais and Kankakee region, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 29, 2021).
He was born Oct. 5, 1929, in Bourbonnais, the son of Albert and Claire (Mercer) Houde. He grew up attending St. Patrick Church in Kankakee.
Preceding him in death were parents; and his sisters, Emily Malooly and Marilyn Houde.
Surviving are his brother, Adrien (Bud) Houde; his sister, Marlene Thompson; his niece, Cathy Bazzoni; and his nephews, Robert and Philip Grant.
He pronounced his first vows Feb. 2, 1952, in Arlington Heights, and final vows Feb. 2, 1955.
Donald graduated from St. Patrick High School in 1947, in Kankakee. He attended undergraduate classes at Ray Vogue School of Interior Design and the Art Institute in Chicago, along with St. Ambrose College in Davenport, Iowa, before earning a B.A. and M.A. in English from DePaul University.
He began his ministry by serving as secretary to the Provincial from 1953 to 1958 before he embarked on a 40-year career in education. His first teaching assignment was his longest, serving at the former Spalding Institute, from 1957 to 1967. He would return in 1970 to serve two years as principal. Subsequent assignments included teaching at Ampleforth College in York, England, and Bishop Griffin High School in Springfield.
He served as principal of Alleman High School in Rock Island, and at Spalding, before leading Saint Viator High School from 1972 to 1979. He then brought his creative vision for education to the Archdiocese of Chicago Office of Catholic Schools, serving as director of curriculum and administrative affairs from 1979 to 1998.
In retirement, Br. Houde volunteered at St. Josephat Parish in Chicago, before moving to the Viatorian Province Center in 2012.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, until the 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Viatorian Province Center, 1212 E. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights. Interment will be in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside.
Those planning to attend must be vaccinated and wear a mask to protect the senior Viatorian residents.
Memorials may be made to the Clerics of St. Viator.
Funeral arrangements are by Lauterburg — Oehler Funeral Home in Arlington Heights, phone 847-253-5423.
Please sign his online guestbook at lauterburgoehler.com.