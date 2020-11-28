PEOTONE — Donald K. Hoffman, 82, of Peotone, passed away Thursday (Nov. 26, 2020) at his home.
He was born Jan. 3, 1938, in Kankakee, the son of Raymond and Faye (Piper) Hoffman.
Donald was a Peotone High School graduate, class of 1955. He then attended Joliet Junior College and then the University of Illinois where he graduated in 1959.
He married Kathryn Ullrich on March 29, 1958, at Green Garden United Methodist Church.
After graduation, he went to work as a biologist for Armour Pharmaceuticals, now CSL Behring, in Bradley, for 45 years, retiring in 2005.
Donald was a member of Faith Community Church in Peotone and the Will County Farm Bureau. He was also very active in the 4-H program and enjoyed bowling and fishing.
Surviving are his wife, Kathryn (Ullrich) Hoffman; his three sons and daughters-in-law, Brian K. (Sue) Hoffman, Steven A. (Tammy) Hoffman and Alan K. (Carrie) Hoffman, all of Peotone; his grandchildren, Nicole (Jacob) Beaupre, Ryan (Hannah Webb) Hoffman, Jill (Justin) Schroeder, Jami (David) Cyrier, Hayley (Dennis) Cline, Miranda (Aaron) Schmaedeke, Joshua Kmetty, Chris Greene, Michael Greene and Kimberly (Joshua) Carter; and his great-grandchildren, Kobe, Liam, Sadie, Madison, Mallory, Colton, Kamden and Gracelynn.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home, with the Rev. Dave Marsett officiating.
Due to the global health pandemic (COVID-19), the wearing of a face covering will be required to enter the funeral home and social distancing must be observed.
The funeral service will be live-streamed on the Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home Facebook page.
Private interment will be in Peotone Cemetery.
