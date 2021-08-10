Donald Haag

BRADLEY — Donald Gene Haag, 70, of Bradley, passed away July 28, 2021, at Arcadia Care in Clifton, after an extended illness.
He was born June 11, 1951, in Elyria, Ohio, the son of Arthur M. and Evelyn J (Hahn) Haag.
Donald was a biomedical engineer, and a former employee of Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.
He was passionate about helping others and was an active volunteer, serving on many committees and boards for organizations, including the Riverside Credit Union, Options Center for Independent Living and Kankakee YMCA. He was also an involved member and volunteer at Wesley United Methodist Church, Bradley.
Donald loved nature and animals. He was an avid swimmer, scuba diver, runner, hiker and outdoorsman. He participated in many fun runs and triathlons. He also enjoyed cycling and attended the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Race Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) for many years. He had many athletic accomplishments. such as swimming the equivalent of the English Channel, hiking the Appalachian Trail and camping in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area.
Surviving are his son, Jason (Rachel) Haag, of Herscher; daughters, Sarah Haag, of Waukegan, and Denise Haag, of Boulder, Colo.; brothers, Kenneth and Charles Haag; two grandchildren, Addison and Josslin Haag; a niece, Alison Meadows and her family; two nephews, Charles Jr. and Christopher Haag; ex-wife, Jo Ellen (Schlaich) Haag; mother-in-law, Eleanor Schlaich; and a sister-in-law, Judy Hemp.
Preceding him in death were his mother, Evelyn; father, Arthur; grandparents, Charles and Sophia Hahn; and brother-in-law, Alan Hemp.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A casual celebration of life will be from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Herscher United Methodist Church, with a meal to follow.
Memorials may be made to New Beginnings Animal Rescue online at newbeginningsanimalrescue.net; or Lewy Body Dementia Association online at lbda.org/donate/.
Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee.