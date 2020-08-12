MOMENCE — Donald Gene Gilbert Jr., 60, went home to be with our Lord on Saturday (Aug. 8, 2020).
He was born to Donald Gene Gilbert Sr. and Violet (Hardesty) Gilbert, in Kankakee. His parents preceded him in death.
Donald graduated from Momence High School and went on to earn his Diesel Mechanic Degree in 1977.
He married Wendy (Scott) Gilbert on March 31, 1979, in Oak Forest.
Wendy survives, along with their children, Donny Gene Gilbert III (Nawal), Isaiah James Gilbert (Crystal) and Stephanie Joy Byers (Michael). Also surviving are his grandchildren, Sienna, Remi, Kaylie, Nathan, Kit, Willie, Aria and Sirius; and brother, Tim Gilbert (Anna).
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Don worked as a lead mold technician with Illinois Tool Works and retired in 2012. He attended Faith Baptist Church in Bourbonnais, for 34 years. Don came to trust Christ as his personal Savior when he was 26 years old.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, bird and animal watching, being outdoors, working on cars, and especially spending time with his grandkids.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12 until the 10:30 a.m. memorial service at Faith Baptist Church, 1280 Armour Road, Bourbonnais. The Rev. Terry Anglea will officiate. Interment will be at 1 p.m. (CDT) Wednesday, Aug. 12, in Russell Chapel Cemetery in Newton County, Ind.
Funeral arrangements are by Steinke Funeral Homes based in Rensselaer, Ind.
