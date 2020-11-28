Donald Gignac

MANTENO — Donald F. Gignac, 64, of Manteno, passed away Monday (Nov. 23, 2020) at his home.
He was born May 16, 1956, in Chicago, the son of Donald J. and Lorraine (Platt) Gignac. Donald married Tamra Aerts.
Donald was a carpenter and service manager by profession. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan, loved “rock N’ roll,” and his dogs. Donald enjoyed working with his hands and building. He was a dedicated family man and cared for everyone.
Surviving are his wife, Tamra, of Manteno; two daughters and one son-in-law, Jordan Gignac, of Bradley, and Jessica (Nick) Blankenbeckler, of Champaign; one brother and sister-in-law, Paul (Kim) Gignac, of Evergreen Park; his father, Donald J.; niece, Lauren; and one aunt, Vonnie.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Manteno.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!