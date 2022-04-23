PALM COAST, Fla. — Donald Lincoln Dorsey, 85, passed into the arms of Jesus on April 15, 2022.
He was third of 10 children who were born to James Boyd and Lora May (Roark) Dorsey. Donald was born in Clay County, W.Va., on Feb. 22, 1937.
Donald graduated from Lanier High School in Eaton, Ohio, in 1955, where he excelled in track and field. He graduated from Olivet Nazarene College in Bourbonnais, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Education in 1962.
He taught 7th grade and high school science in Gilman for 11 years.
Donald taught construction technology and he created house designs using CAD-CAM (Computer-Aided Design) at Kankakee Community College, Kankakee, for 16 years.
He raised Arabian horses for many years.
Donald worked in construction and he designed and built many houses. He was president of the Illinois Drafting Education Association.
His passions were bicycling and photography. He rode his bicycle 50,000 miles in Flagler County, Fla., for 16 years.
He was an avid Bible reader and scholar. He attended First Baptist Church, Bunnell, Fla.
Donald had three children with his first wife, Evelyn Bowen: Theodore Dorsey, Carrie Sukova and Anne Aubrey.
Preceding him in death were his two brothers, Thad and Daniel; and two sisters, Joy Combs and Wilma Koenig.
Surviving are his wife, Helen Scarborough Dorsey; three stepchildren, Rebecca JonRyan, Randal Bereolos and Renetta Gibson; six stepgrandchildren; and five stepgreat-grandchildren. He is also survived by his three children and five grandchildren. Lincoln is dearly loved and greatly missed.
There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, in Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, Fla., with the Rev. Kaleb Snider officiating.