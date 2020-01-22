MOMENCE — Donald J. Bukowski, 90, of Momence, passed away Monday (Jan. 20, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born May 5, 1929, in Momence, the son of Harry and Mildred Lolita Munden Bukowski.
Donald married Darlene Giasson on May 11, 1957, in Momence. She survives.
Also surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Connie (Stan) Zelhart, of Momence, and Sheila (Bill) Raetz, of Morocco, Ind.; one son, Steven Bukowski, of Kankakee; four grandchildren, Nicole (Matt) Ford, Heather (Neil) Stroo, Paul Zelhart and Nolan Bukowski; three great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Roy Flagg, of Lake Village, Ind.; and one sister-in-law, Wilma Bukowski, of Momence.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one sister, Judy Flagg; three brothers, Arthur, Richard and Harry Bukowski; and one daughter-in-law, Donna Bukowski.
Donald had been employed at the Spieth’s Market, Carter Wallace, Baker & Taylor Co. as supervisor in the audio visual department, Momence Packing and St. Patrick Catholic Academy as a custodian.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Donald was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Kankakee.
He enjoyed woodworking, building bird houses and a boat.
Memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, until the 11 a.m. memorial services at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence, with the Rev. Karl Koeppen officiating.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Please sign his online guestbook at cotterfh.com.
