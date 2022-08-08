Don Brough

CHEBANSE — Donald E. Brough, 72, of Chebanse, passed away July 31, 2022, at his home.

He was born Aug. 17, 1949, in Kankakee, the son of Francis and Dorothy (Potts) Brough. Donald married Sandra Wallace in Kankakee, on Oct. 12, 1974.

Surviving are his wife, Sandra Brough, of Chebanse; one son, Daniel (Nicole) Brough, of Clifton; two daughters, Jennifer (Jason) Silcox, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Lisa (Jeff) Kesinger, of Highlandville, Mo.; three grandchildren, Justin, Jordan and Joel Silcox, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; two brothers, Chuck Brough, of Bethune, S.C., and Bill (Peggy) Brough, of Arthur; and one sister, Janet O’Dell, of Denver, Colo.

Recommended for you