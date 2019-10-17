A life-long farmer in the Grant Park area, Donald J. Barrie, 59, passed away Monday (Oct. 14, 2019) while working on his home farm.
Don was born Oct. 26, 1959, the son of Lester and Rita Barrie. He married Sharon Hamilton Barrie, in Manteno, on July 24, 1993. She survives.
He was devoted and loving to his wife; his stepson, John Sanders; his stepdaughter and her husband, Beth and James Corbin; and was beloved “Papa” to grandchildren, Jacob, Aleycia and Ella Corbin, all of Grant Park.
Don was the much-loved brother and brother-in-law to Fred and Sandie Barrie, of Sparks, Nev., Ken and Michelle Barrie, of St. Anne, Chuck and Cyndy Barrie, of Grant Park, and sister, Skip Barrie, of Bourbonnais.
He was also “Uncle Donnie” to numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brother, Tom, who died one year to the day in 2018; and a special aunt and uncle, Chuck and Dorothy Vollmer.
Don was well known and respected in both the farm community and the Grant Park area as he served as a school bus driver for the Grant Park School District for the past 25 years.
A memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the Grant Park Community Center, 209 N. Dixie Highway, Grant Park. A memorial Mass will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 119 N. Market St., Momence.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by Hub Funeral Home in Grant Park.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!