Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Cloudy with rain this morning...then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Areas of patchy fog. High 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.