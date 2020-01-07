SANTA FE, N.M. — Dona Miller Adams, 62, a resident of Santa Fe, N.M., passed away Thursday (Jan. 2, 2020).
She was born Dec. 27, 1957, in Chicago, the daughter of Jackie and Bill Chigaros. Dona married William “Bill” Adams Jr. on April 25, 2004, in Santa Fe, N.M.
Preceding her in death were “our beautiful boy,” David Miller; sister, Gail Chigaros; and her father and stepmother, Bill and Helen Chigaros
Surviving are her husband, William “Bill” Adams Jr,; mother and stepfather, Jackie and Dick Turnbull; sister, Kathleen (Scott) Axe; along with many nieces and nephews; and countless friends.
Dona was described by friends and family as an amazing mother, wife, friend and business woman — rising in the ranks of the burgeoning Telecom Industry, retiring as vice president of human resources of a Fortune 500 Company. After retirement, she shared her time and skills with the Awesome Foundation. She was a force of nature and will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege to know her.
Memorials may be made to Adaptive Sports Program New Mexico online at adaptivesportsprogram.org.
A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Rancho Gallina Inn, 31 Bonanza Creek Road, Santa Fe, NM 87508.
