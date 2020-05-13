WATSEKA — Dominic E. “Ditty” Lynch Jr., 91, of Watseka, passed away Sunday (May 10, 2020) at Faith Place Senior Citizens Living in Danforth.
He was born July 3, 1928, a son of Dominic E. and Mary Ellen Nally Lynch Sr.
Ditty married Bonnie L. Scott in Macomb, on Aug. 16, 1952. She preceded him in death Feb. 17, 2018.
Survivors include one son, Michael (Patti) Lynch, of Kankakee; four daughters, Nancy Cowan, of Watseka, Kathy (Joe) Kubal, of Crest Hill, Chris (Kevin) Bossong, of Watseka, and Jennifer (Mike) Dixon, of Watseka; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, John “Jack” Lynch and Patrick Martin Lynch.
Ditty was a 1946 graduate of Watseka High School and a 1953 graduate of Western Illinois University, where he earned three varsity letters in football, was named First Team Defensive Player of the Year and was inducted into the Western Illinois University Football Hall of Fame in 1983.
He served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the 1st Infantry Division and was stationed in Bad Tolz, Germany.
A lifetime citizen of Watseka, Ditty, along with his brother, Jack, carried on his father’s business as the former owner, operator, and vice chairman of D.E. Lynch Construction Company, which later became Iroquois Paving Corporation. He also served as a two-time past president of the IL Asphalt Pavement Association and member of Associated General Contractors of Illinois. He was a devout member of St. Edmund Catholic Church, 4th degree Knights of Columbus, Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity at WIU, Watseka Chamber of Commerce, Watseka Lions Club, Watseka American Legion, past exalted ruler of Watseka Elks Lodge 1791 and a member of the Union League Club of Chicago. He was also a member of the Shewami Country Club, where in 1984, he was instrumental in helping to organize the construction of the back nine. Ditty was a recipient of the Western Illinois University Alumni Association Achievement Award, WCHS Athletic Achievement Award and the Sam Walton Business Leader Award.
Despite his many successes in life, nothing brought Ditty more joy than his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He especially enjoyed watching them participate in WCHS Athletics, and rarely missed a game or an event.
Memorials may be made to the Western Illinois University Athletic Association, Watseka Athletic Booster Club, St. Edmund’s Catholic Church, Prairieview Lutheran Home, or Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
Arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home, Watseka.
Due to the unforeseen circumstances, a memorial service and Catholic Mass will be at a later date.
Please sign his online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
