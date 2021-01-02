Dominic and Kimberly Smith

WOODLAND — Dominic D. Smith, 55, and Kimberly A. Smith, 60, both of Woodland, passed away Dec. 26, 2020.
Dominic was born March 27, 1965, in Harvey, the son of P. Douglas Smith and M. Carmela (nee Gonzalez) Smith. Kim was born June 18, 1960, in Oakland, Calif., the daughter of Clarence A. Yates Jr. and Irene (nee Armstrong) Shimp. Dominic and Kimberly were united in marriage Aug. 20, 1993.
They are survived by two children, Brianne (Justin) Clark, of Woodland, and Josh (Kelly) Smith, of Fort Drum, N.Y.; their beloved grandchildren, Savannah and Jackson Clark; Dom’s mother, Carmela Smith, of Hazel Crest; Kim’s parents, Irene (Roger) Shimp, of Gilbert, Ariz., and Clarence (Diane) Yates, of Perry, Ga.; Dom’s siblings, Zachary (Hilde) Smith, of Batavia, and Nicholas (Jennifer) Smith, of Manteno; Kim’s siblings, P. Suzanne (Robert) Brandys, of Wheaton; step-siblings, Beverly Hamilton, of Perry, Ga., Micheal (Jean Anne) Shimp and Mark (Belem) Shimp, of Orlando, Fla.; nieces and nephews, Annamarie (Stuart) Neave, Emily, Parker and Grant Smith, Timothy Brandys, Brian Lee, Kera and Alex Literal, Mark Jr. and Ian Shimp; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
They were preceded in death by Dom’s father, Douglas Smith; and Dom and Kim’s grandparents.
Dominic proudly served our country as a Specialist in the U.S. Army and served as a Combat Engineer, attached to HHC 536th Engineer Battalion based out of Panama. After his time in the military, Dom Attended Northern Illinois University and shortly after moved to Arizona, where he had met Kim.
Kim worked for 10 years at First Interstate Bank in Nevada, and had a passion for ballroom dancing, eventually dancing at a competitive professional level after her move to Arizona, Kim worked as a ballroom dance instructor at Fred Astaire Dance Studio, which was coincidentally where Dominic and Kim had met. Dom and Kim’s beautiful love story started at ballroom dance class. Dom took multiple classes to eventually become an instructor, just so he could dance with Kim. The attraction soon became mutual as Kim quickly fell in love with Dominic’s “extensive” sense of humor. Eventually the two had eloped and were wed Aug. 20, 1993.
The two had later moved back to Illinois where Dom had worked as a laborer out of LIUNA local 751, while taking night classes to first become an EMT where he had served as one at Iroquois Memorial Hospital, and eventually as a firefighter. Dom was a firefighter with the Woodland Fire Department for 21 years, starting in 1999, and worked his way up to fire chief. Kim had also served as treasurer of the department from 1999-2003 afterwards working at AT&T until 2009. Dominic started working for the Champaign Fire Department on Feb. 21, 2005. He also continued to serve as an EMS/EMT and taught many related classes. As well as serving on the Iroquois County Auxiliary Police Dept. and as a translator for the Iroquois County Courthouse.
Kim and Dom loved taking their family on road trips, camping, hiking and riding on Dominic’s motorcycle (always finding a “shortcut”). The two were avid survivalists: Dom learning to make his own maple syrup and had plans for honeybees, Kim learning how to make her own butter and mill her own flour. Kim avidly researched genealogy, eventually travelling to Europe with her mother, Irene, to enrich her research. Those who knew Dom soon realized he was very Pro 2A and an avid gun enthusiast. Kim and Dominic were both excellent cooks and loved exploring and perfecting recipes. They greatly enjoyed going to the movies and spending time with their grandchildren. Their beloved German Shepard, Izzy and Shih Tzu, Soairse (who also tragically passed away in the accident) went everywhere with them. Dom, Kim, Izzy and Soairse will be missed by all who knew and loved them.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, at Cornerstone Church in Woodland. An additional time for visitation will be from noon Monday, Jan. 4, until the 1 p.m. service, also at the church. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service. Chaplain David Ashby from the Champaign Fire Department will be officiating. Military rites will be held.
Due to the current COVID-19 guidelines, masks will be required at the services, as well as, safe social distancing practices. Everyone thanks you for your cooperation.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign Dom and Kim’s online guestbook at baierfuneralhome.com.
