Dolores Torstrick

KANKAKEE — Dolores King Torstrick, 92, of Kankakee, passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday (Dec. 8, 2021).
She was born Sept. 24, 1929, in Shoopman, Ky., the daughter of Frank R. and Zora C. King. She married Donald L. Torstrick on Feb. 27, 1954, in Louisville, Ky.
Dolores was devoted to family and always put family first. She was an avid reader, dabbled in crafts, and saw the world, traveling to Greece, Cairo, Israel, Ireland and England. While mainly a homemaker, she worked as a keypunch operator at Reynolds Metals before marriage, did the same for a brief stint at Roper, then became a mental health technician at Shapiro and Chamness Square once her children were launched.
Surviving are four daughters, Rebecca Torstrick (Jeff Sutter), of South Bend, Ind., Jennifer Ortiz, of Kankakee, Kathleen Howard (Butch), of Pinellas Park, Fla., and Jeannine Martin (Blaine), of Jasper, Ind.; one son, Paul Torstrick (Marsha), of Manteno; her sister, Lida Minton, of Auburn; 17 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; two sisters and a brother and their spouses; a brother-in-law; her son, Mark; and a granddaughter, Kathleen Vance.
Visitation and memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at Strunk Funeral Home in Whitley City, Ky. Burial will be in the nearby Wright Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.