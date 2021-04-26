Dolores Smith

Weather Alert

...Strong Winds and Elevated Fire Danger This Afternoon... Frequent wind gusts from the south up to 35 to 40 mph are expected this afternoon. Sporadic gusts up to 45 mph are possible from the mid afternoon until just after sunset. Due to the very dry conditions for much of the area this spring, and the windy and warm conditions this afternoon, there is an increased risk for a a more rapid spread of brushfires and grassfires. Outdoor burning is discouraged today, except by experienced fire personnel. Be extremely cautious with the disposal of cigarettes. Use extra caution when driving today, especially if operating a high profile vehicle on west to east roads. Secure lightweight outdoor objects such as tents and umbrellas.