Dolores Smith

BOURBONNAIS — Dolores M. Smith, 96, of Bourbonnais, and formerly a long-time Kankakee resident, passed away Thursday (April 22, 2021) at Riverside Senior Citizens’ Living in Bourbonnais.
She was born Dec. 2, 1924, in Kankakee, the daughter of Dolar and Laurettta (Mailloux) Martin. Dolores married Dick Eugene Smith at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 1997. He preceded her in death May 12, 1999.
Dolores attended St. Joseph Catholic Grade School and graduated from Bradley High School in 1942. She was involved in Glee Club, girls’ basketball and cheerleading in high school. After graduating, Dolores worked in the payroll department at Kroehler Manufacturing Company in Bradley, which is where she met Dick.
She was an avid golfer and card player. Her biggest joy was her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved being a part of their activities and accomplishments, no matter where it took her. Sewing and baking for her family were also a big part of her life.
Dolores was well known for her witty comebacks.
She was a parishioner of St. Martin of Tours. Dolores had a deep love for the church and her faith. She served as secretary and president for St. Martin of Tours CCW. She was corresponding secretary for the Joliet Diocese CCW. Dolores was also in charge of the funeral dinners and the card marathon at the church.
Surviving are two sons, Mark (Ruth) Smith, of Bourbonnais, and Martin (Christi) Smith, of High Ridge, Mo.; three daughters, Marsha Smith, of Bristol, Conn., Janice (Denny) Tobenski, of Kankakee, and Monica (Max) Brigham, of Chebanse; 10 grandchildren, Kim (Craig) Schaefges, Andy Smith, Joanna (Vasant) Narayanan, Dennis (Darien) Tobenski, Denton (Kelly) Tobenski, Joel (Amy) Brigham, Kyle (Logan) Brigham, Jenna (Beau) Tackett, Jackie Brigham and Casey (Chris) Trueman; 11 great-grandchildren, Mark Schaefges, Matthew Schaefges, Maddison Schaefges, Paige Brigham, Morgan Brigham, Briggs Tackett, Vikram Narayanan, Lilly Narayanan, James Trueman, Parker Trueman, Luke Trueman and Baby Brigham on the way; two sisters, Marilyn St. Louis, of Ocala, Fla., and Claudia (Jerry) Jones, of The Villages, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was was preceded in death by her parents; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Thomas and Ella Smith; one son, Marshall Luke Smith; two sisters, Shirley Martin and Theresa Devine; four brothers, Albert Martin, Leonard “Shakey” Martin, Richard Martin and Paul Martin; two sisters-in-law, Mary Martin and Theresa Martin; and two brothers-in-law, Milton Breault and Vince Devine.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021 at St. John Paul II- West Campus.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice in Bourbonnais, Catholic Charities or Easy Street Theater.
