Dolores Romein

ST. ANNE — Dolores Joan Romein, 92, of St. Anne, passed away Sunday (May 30, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born Nov. 8, 1928, in Harvey, the daughter of Clarence and Carrie Koster Runia.
Dolores married Marion “Pete” Romein on Jan. 27, 1949, at First Reformed Church of Wichert. He preceded her in death Oct. 20, 2014.
She was a graduate of Marycrest Business College and used her business skills in various jobs. After marrying Pete, she used her skills as the bookkeeper of all records for the family farm for more than 70 years.
Dolores was an avid sports fan and never missed a Chicago Cubs or Chicago Bears game. Dolores was thrilled to witness the Chicago Cubs winning the World Series in 2016 and enjoyed bantering with her Chicago White Sox-loving grandchildren and son. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s activities. Her strength came from her devout faith in God, who has called her to her heavenly home.
Surviving are one daughter, Vickie Romein, of Bourbonnais; three sons, Jim (Debbie) Romein, Paul Romein and David Romein (Mary Sevik), all of St. Anne; her grandchildren, Nicole (Travis) Mailloux, Michelle Romein, Jeremiah Romein, Lauren (Garett) Twardowski, Erin Romein (Justin Smith), David (Alyssa) Romein and Morgan Romein (Tommy Lally); 11 great-grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Katherine Runia, of Portage, Mich.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Jamie; one brother, Clarence; and one sister, Mildred.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 3, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at First Reformed Church in Wichert.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines if you have not been fully vaccinated.
Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery in Wichert.
Memorials may be made to the First Reformed Church of Wichert.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home, St. Anne.
