MANTENO — Dolores L. Lindemann-Stoner, 93, of Manteno and formerly of Peotone, passed away Friday (July 17, 2020) at the Gilman Health Care Center in Gilman.
She was born Aug. 18, 1926, in Beecher, the daughter of Martin and Verona (Meyer) Wilkening.
Dolores was a life-long member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Beecher, and a member of the Peotone American Legion Post 392 Auxiliary.
She previously worked at Chemtron Fire Systems.
Dolores was a Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed watching baseball and NASCAR.
Surviving are her husband, Glen H. Stoner Jr.; four sons and daughters-in-law, Terry (Kathy) Lindemann, of Peotone, Bruce (Ellen) Lindemann, of Atlanta, Ga., Daryl (Nan) Lindemann, of Morton, and David (Kim) Lindemann, of Bourbonnais; her grandchildren, Martin Lindemann, Karl Lindemann, Carla Lindemann, Andrea (Stuart) Bern, Mark Lindemann, Lydia (Scott) Miller, Norah (Jean) Julmis, Erich Lindemann and Kasey (Nikhil) Soni; her great-grandchildren, Graham and Lynden Miller, Jaden and Catherine Julmis and Zara Soni; a sister and brother-in-law, Fern Wilkening (Fred) Hoffmeyer, of Beecher; two sisters-in-law, Loretta Wilkening, of Arkansas, and Janet (Bob) Swope, of Texas; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; a grandson, Albert A. Lindemann II; two brothers, Wesley and Howard Wilkening; and her first husband, Ralph Lindemann.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1407 W. Church Road, Beecher, with the Rev. Michael Stein officiating.
For the safety of everyone, you must wear a face mask to attend the visitation and funeral service.
The funeral service will be live-streamed on the Fedde-Hefrich-Cross Funeral Home Facebook page.
Cremation rites will be accorded following all services and private burial will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.
Pallbearers will be Terry, Daryl, David, Martin, Karl and Erich Lindemann.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Please sign her online guestbook at feddehelfrichcrossfh.com.
