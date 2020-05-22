KANKAKEE -- Dolores Mae Knupp, 89, passed away May 16, 2020, at Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee.
Dolores was born Dec. 2, 1930, in Frankfort, the daughter of Pearl and Osmar Knickrehm. She married Charles Knupp on Dec. 18, 1954, in Manteno.
She began working at Manteno Bank in 1965 and worked her way up through the ranks to the position of senior vice president and cashier. She retired in 1994.
Dolores was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Manteno and sang in the choir for many years. She served as a trustee on the Manteno Public Library Board and volunteered for the Manteno Food Pantry.
From summer camping vacations with her family across the United States to cruises down the rivers of Russia and Europe, across the Caribbean Sea and through the Panama Canal, Dolores was always ready for adventure. She was an avid reader, enjoyed golf and cheered on her Cubs. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and many friends.
Surviving are her daughter, Karen (Gary) Bankston, of Eugene, Ore.; sons, Mike Knupp, of Kankakee, and Christopher (Cindy) Knupp, of Melbourne Beach, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Penny Knupp, of Manteno; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and her sister, Carol Murphy, of Joliet.
Preceding her in death were her husband; brother, Wendell; son, Steve; and grandson, Kyle.
A memorial Mass will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Manteno this summer after pandemic precautions are eased.
For those who wish to honor Dolores’s memory, her family suggests that memorial gifts may be made to the Manteno Public Library or Manteno Interfaith Commission for the food pantry.
