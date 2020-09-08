MANTENO — Dolores Marie Goss, 91, of Manteno, passed away Sunday (Sept. 6, 2020).
She was born July 30, 1929, in Chester, the daughter of Floyd and Freida Krantz. Her parents preceded her in death.
On May 20, 1950, she married Barney Goss, in Chester.
Surviving are her daughters, June (John) Chase, of Bybee, Tenn., Martha Elkins, of Joliet, Gloria (Aaron) Wendel, of Braidwood, and Patricia (Jim) Ligthart, of Bourbonnais; grandchildren, Deric, Craig, James, Jodina, Kristina, Amy, Quinn, Anna and Kyle; nine great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Roger (Cathy) Krantz, of Steeleville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Barney; and a grandson, Dustin.
Dolores was a member of the First Baptist Church in Manteno for 61 years; she became a member of the church July 10, 1959. She was a member of the church choir as well as a member of the Singing Seniors. She loved working with children. She worked at Little People’s Village and taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. She enjoyed quilting, doing embroidery work and scrapbooking.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at First Baptist Church, Manteno, with the Rev. David Peterman officiating. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery, Manteno.
Please follow the state’s guidelines where masks/face coverings and social distancing are concerned. On behalf of the family, church, and the funeral home staff, we would like to thank you for your cooperation.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Manteno or Uplifted Care Hospice of Bourbonnais.
Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.
