Dolores Capriotti

BOURBONNAIS — Dolores B. Capriotti, 86, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (Nov. 25, 2020) at the Citadel Nursing Home of Bourbonnais.
She was born Feb. 1, 1934, in Chicago Heights, the daughter of James and Helen Wolny Caperelli.
Dolores married Fred H. Capriotti Sr. on Feb. 12, 1955. He preceded her in death April 10, 2003.
She was a retired restaurant owner, specializing in Italian cuisine.
Dolores was also an accomplished pianist.
She loved her grandchildren and spending time with her family.
Surviving are two sons and two daughters-in-law, Fred Jr. and Jeanne Capriotti, of Bourbonnais, and Jay and Kelly Capriotti, of Rochester; one daughter and one son-in-law, Julie and David Highland, of Kankakee; 10 grandchildren, Tony Capriotti, Jimmy Capriotti, Clara Capriotti, Ashley Highland Patchett, Matthew Highland, Nicolette Highland, Jasper Capriotti, Nicholas Capriotti, Jillian Capriotti and Gianna Capriotti; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, James Caperelli; and one sister, Rosemary DiCarlo, whom she was especially close to.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Inurnment will follow in Assumption Cemetery in Glenwood.
Memorials may be made to the Citadel Nursing Home of Bourbonnais (formerly known as Our Lady of Victory Nursing Home).
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!