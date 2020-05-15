Dolores Bergmann

BOURBONNAIS — Dolores J. Bergmann, 90, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (May 11, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born Dec. 29, 1929, in Kankakee, the daughter of Walter and Ruby (Williams) Kirchmann. Dolores married Harry M. Bergmann on Jan. 29, 1949, in Kankakee. He preceded her in death Feb. 11, 1997.
Dolores was an employee of Armour/Swift/ Bunge, retiring after 32 years.
She was a graduate of Kankakee High School. Dolores loved to play Bridge. She volunteered at the Riverside Medical Center Gift Shop and St. Paul Lutheran Church’s office.
Dolores was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, the Tabea Society and the Ladies Aide Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.
Surviving are one son, Myron C. Bergmann, of Bourbonnais; one daughter, Diane (James) Zimmermann, of Salem, Wis.; one grandchild, Derek (Morgan) Bergmann; and one sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Ray Froelich, of Piper City.
In addition to her husband, Harry Bergmann, she was preceded in death by her parents.
Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel.
