BOURBONNAIS — Dolores J. Ruder, 95, of Bourbonnais, passed away Tuesday (May 10, 2022) at her home, with her family by her side. She was born Aug. 8, 1926, in St. George, the daughter of Lawrence and Nelda Bouchard Provost.
Raymond C. Ruder, 99, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (May 11, 2022) at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born Feb. 15, 1923, in Union Hill, the son of John and Anna Melinsky Ruder.
Dolores and Raymond were united in marriage Nov. 20, 1948, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Dolores had been a homemaker and also worked as a checker at Jewel for a number of years. She was a member of the St. Teresa CCW and Women of the Moose. She enjoyed golf league, cooking, traveling and playing cards.
Raymond had been a farmer, a mechanic and worked as a maintenance supervisor. He enjoyed traveling and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He participated in the Honor Flight in Chicago.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps. He was also a member of the Moose.
Dolores and Raymond were parishioners of St. Teresa Catholic Church and later of Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church.
Surviving are their children, Janet Blight, of Medford, Ore., Sue Kemp, of Bourbonnais, Joyce Jackson, of Bourbonnais, Judy and Randy Kella, of Plantation, Fla., Deb and Dan Hill, of Marysville, Ohio, and Denise and Jeff Ripley, of Wooster, Ohio; 13 grandchildren, Brooke Amash, Mandee Blight, Jennifer Blight, Ryan Kemp, Mason Kemp, Austin Kemp, Kelly Hernandez, Tyler Jackson, Jeremy Jackson, Lyle Jackson, Taylor Kella, Shawn Dubanski and Michelle Wells; 17 great-grandchildren; Raymond’s sister-in-law, Monica Ruder, of Herscher; and Dolores’ sister-in-law, Evelyn Provost, of Bourbonnais.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Donald and Viola Provost, Delmar Provost, Virgil and Lucille Provost; and three sisters, Dorene and Lloyd Boone, Lois and Jerry Kirchman and Lenore and Ray Langellier.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jack and Cecilia Ruder and Donald Ruder; and two sisters, Gertrude and Ed Kilbride and Bernadette Hayes.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, May 16, at Maternity B.V.M. Catholic Church in Bourbonnais.
Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.