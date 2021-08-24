MARTINTON — Dolly Peterson, 88, of Martinton, was granted the desire of her heart when God called her home to heaven Saturday (Aug. 21, 2021).
She was the daughter of Wilmot and Jennie Luella Conklin.
Dolly and the love of her life, her husband, Wayne, were lifelong farmers.
Surviving are their children, Cindy (Dennis) Gray, Mike (Kay) Peterson, Vicki (Dean) Hartman, Mark (Charlotte) Peterson and Linda (Mike) Spitler. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; her sister and brother-in-law, Joann and Jack Jarvis; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Conklin, Kathy Peterson Sr. and Bernadita Peterson; and brother-in-law, Keith Tatro.
Preceding her in death were her husband; daughter, Sherri; daughter-in-law, Deb Peterson; grandson, Nathaniel Gray; sisters, Rose Kammann and Cora Coash; and brother, Jack Conklin.
Dolly loved the Lord with her whole heart, soul and strength. She loved to read her Bible, and to tell most everyone she met about the unconditional love of our Savior, Jesus Christ.
Services will be from 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, until the 4 p.m. celebration of life at Trinity Church in Watseka. The Rev. Jeremy Vance will officiate.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice or the charity of the donor’s choice.