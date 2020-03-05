WEBSTER -- Dixie L. Shipman, 73, of Webster, passed away surrounded by her loving family at 4:31 p.m. Sunday (March 1, 2020) at St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, following a sudden illness.
Dixie was born Dec. 22, 1946, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Floy and Anna (Fogle) Huddleston. She attended Plymouth High School, graduating in 1964. On Oct. 31, 1964, she was united in marriage to Bill Shipman. Dixie had worked at Kankakee Federal/Centrue Bank in Manteno and Kankakee, for 23 years, retiring in 2006. She and Bill were members of the Christian Church of Manteno for 25 years. Dixie enjoyed crafts, traveling, taking pictures and Southern Gospel music. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren, family and friends. She and Bill are members of the Webster Community Church.
Surviving are her husband, Bill, of Webster; three daughters, Julie (Don) Wulff, of Manteno, Melissa (Josh) Cushman, of Gibson City, and Gayle Knauth, of Bourbonnais; nine grandchildren, Morgan (Jake) Nelson, Karrigan and Madigan Wulff, Kaley, Shelby, Riley and Maggie Cushman and Kaden and Kyzer Knauth; a great-grandchild, Paisley Jo Roesch; a brother, Billy (Sherrie) Huddleston, of West Chester, Ohio; sister-in-law, Marilyn Huddleston, of Elvaston; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; a brother, Jerry Huddleston; and nephews, David Huddleston and Kenny Chase.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Irwin Cemetery near Plymouth.
The family will also meet with family and friends unable to travel for a celebration of life on Thursday evening, March 12, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Christian Church of Manteno, 401 E 3rd St., Manteno.
Memorials may be made to OSF Foundation (the Oncology and Intensive Care Units of St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria) or Ride4Life (a benefit for cancer research through the American Cancer Society).
Funeral arrangements are by Printy Funeral Home of Carthage.
