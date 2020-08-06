TRINITY, FLA. — Dixie (Webb) Loss, 69, of Trinity, Fla., passed away July 28, 2020, at her home, with her son and husband by her side; after battling cancer.
She was born May 16, 1951, the daughter of Elmer and Venita Webb, of Harrisburg. Her father preceded her in death.
Dixie was a 1970 graduate of Herscher High School.
She married Jim Loss on Dec. 15, 1973 and together they had a son, Kevin Michael Loss.
Surviving are her mother, Venita Webb, of Manteno; one sister, Penny (Kevin) Ward, of Manteno; nephew, Craig Sommer and family, of Georgia; niece Angela Sommer and daughter, of Bradley; and a couple of aunts; along with many cousins.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
There will be no services.
