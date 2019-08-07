Dione Wischnowsky

Dione M. Wischnowsky, 49, of Kankakee, passed away July 25, 2019, in Bourbonnais.
She was born April 25, 1970, in Kankakee, the daughter of Michael Dean and Donna Jean (Nickles) Brouillette.
Dione worked at Digestive Disease Consultants for the last few years. She had also worked at Kroger for many years.
She was a fan of the Minnesota Vikings. Dione enjoyed listening to music and attending concerts. Her daughter was her passion.
Surviving are one son, Devon Brouillette, of Indianapolis, Ind.; one daughter, Kaitlyn Wischnowsky, of Kankakee; one brother and sister-in-law, Michael “Moose” and Sandy Brouillette, of Indianapolis, Ind.; and nieces and nephews, Lorenda (Matthew) Carr, of Westfield, Ind., Shawn (Laura) June, of Indianapolis, Ind., and Rickey (Amber) June, of Martinsville, Ind.
Her parents preceded her in death.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Elks Country Club in St. Anne.
Memorials may be made to the family wishes in c/o Kaitlyn Wischnowsky.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(Pd)
