Dianne Moody

HERSCHER — Dianne Marie Moody, 71, of Herscher and formerly of Arlington Heights, passed away Friday (Jan. 1, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, after a long battle with cancer.
She was born at St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee, the daughter of to Stewart and Betty Moody on Christmas Day in 1949.
Dianne graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and was in the first graduating class from Kankakee Community College. She also graduated from Illinois State University. She spent her career working for the State of Illinois and at various companies in Chicago.
She and her life partner, Karen Hagenback, enjoyed traveling the world. Their favorite place to visit was Alaska. She also enjoyed spending time with family, going to the theater and movies, dining out, shooting photography, anything Disney and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Surviving are her two sisters, Sandra (Tom) Nelson, of Bourbonnais, and Linda Wagner, of Herscher. She was the favorite aunt to five nieces and nephews; 10 great-nieces and great-nephews; and one great-great-niece. Also surviving are her sister-in-law, Wendy Hagenback; two aunts; and many cousins.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and her life partner, Karen Hagenback.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Per her wishes, there will be no services.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!