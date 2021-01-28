BOURBONNAIS — Dianna R. Keipe, 76, of Bourbonnais, passed away Monday (Jan. 25, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born Oct. 18, 1944, in Ireland, the daughter of Robert and Phyllis Clydesdale Jensen.
In 1994, she married Robert Keipe, in Las Vegas.
Dianna worked at General Foods for 34 years and Baker & Taylor for 10 years.
She enjoyed home décor, making wreaths and crafts, and traveling. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and neighbors.
Surviving are her husband, Robert Keipe, of Bourbonnais; one son and daughter-in-law, John and Colleen Juergens, of Milford; one daughter, Tami Walrabenstein, of Manassas, Va.; two sisters; two brothers; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one son, Gary Cassady Jr.; and one son-in-law, Stephen Walrabenstein.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Please wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
