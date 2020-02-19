Diane Mathis

BOURBONNAIS — Diane D. Mathis, 85, of Bourbonnais passed away Saturday (Feb. 15, 2020) at Miller Healthcare Center in Kankakee.
She was born Feb. 14, 1935, in Kankakee, the daughter of Thomas H. and Kathryn (Kocinski) Lindsay. Diane married Raymond E. Mathis on Sept. 4, 1954, at St. Stanislaus Church in Kankakee.
Diane was an active supporter of Kankakee School District 111 schools for 18 years, a member of the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club, an American Red Cross volunteer, and a member of the Tuesday Book Review. She worked for Deuschle Gilmore Insurance Agency for 44 years and attended Kankakee Community College.
Surviving are one son, Wade Mathis, of Davenport, Iowa; and two grandchildren, Cody and Meghan, of Davenport, Iowa.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; two sisters, Dolores and Eleanore; and a brother, Thomas.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, until the 3 p.m. funeral at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel.
Memorials may be made to the Asthma Foundation of America.
Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
