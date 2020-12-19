CHICAGO — Diane Lynn “Dee” Coglianese, 63, of Chicago, passed away Dec. 13, 2020.
She was the dear sister of Jim (Kathy) Coglianese, of Bourbonnais; cherished aunt of Taylor (Bo) Wilson, of Plainfield, Ind., Katelyn (Dr. Jeremy) Kramer, of Lincoln, and Dr. Nicole Coglianese, of Bourbonnais; great-aunt of Lucy Kramer; cherished cousin of Pete (Maureen) Lettiere, Tony (Jan) Coglianese, Joe (Laura) Coglianese, Rich (MaryLou) Warfield, Peter (Joyce) Philippi, Walt (Maryann) Zlotow and Jim (Ginny) Keavney; and is also survived by a “foster” family in Puerto Rico, Sheila, Tony, Franco and Frances Alejandro.
Preceding her in death were her parents, James Coglianese and Loretta “Mickey” Coglianese Sarna and her stepfather, Edward Sarna.
Dee was a devout Roman Catholic and truly lived her faith as she pursued a career in youth ministry. She started her career of over 35 years as Director of Youth Ministry at St. John Brebeuf Church in Niles, then went on to St. Norbert Catholic Church in Northbrook, and finally settled in at Divine Providence Parish in Westchester. Diane had a positive impact upon the lives of hundreds of young people over the years. She wore many hats such as big sister, teacher, mentor and friend; and showed countless numbers of people how to put their faith into action through many service projects. Dee spent the last year working with Cook/DuPage Transportation Company.
She loved getting together with family and enjoying good food and great conversation. Dee loved spending time with her nieces and great-niece and watching them grow up over the years. She was deeply loved by family and friends and will be sorely missed, but her smile and spirit will live on.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
A memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27 at Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Road, Westchester. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28 at Divine Providence Church, 2550 S. Mayfair Ave., Westchester. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Evergreen Park.
