Diana Zavala

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...
Sugar Creek at Milford affecting Iroquois County.
...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...
East Branch Du Page River at Bolingbrook affecting Will and
DuPage Counties.
Iroquois River near Foresman affecting Newton County.
Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and
Grundy Counties.
For the Kankakee River...including Dunns Bridge, Shelby,
Wilmington...elevated river levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov
The next statement is expected around 245 PM CST Wednesday afternoon.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and/or snowmelt and/or ice jam
continues.
* WHERE...Kankakee River near Wilmington.
* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins in areas
immediately adjacent to the river.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:45 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 5.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 5.3
feet tomorrow morning.
- Action stage is 5.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 6.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
MOMENCE — Diana Mae Zavala, 66, was born June 3, 1955, in Chicago Heights. On the early morning of Thursday (Feb. 17, 2022), Diana passed away at her home in Momence, surrounded by her loving husband of 35 years, Victor Zavala, the biggest piece of her heart, her loving daughter, Victoria Zavala, and with the special care of her nieces, Jessica Andrade, Tiffany Garduno and Chloe Boyd.
Diana lived a long, beautiful and happy life. She enjoyed going with her daughter to all their special places, the movies, going out to eat and driving and shopping in Chicago. She also loved to play cards with family, especially “Spin to Win.”
She was loved by many people and had one of the biggest and most loving hearts. She would be the first to help anyone, no matter the time or cost.
Diana will be forever missed by her siblings, Jose (Donna) Lopez, Ernesto (Shirley) Lopez, Guadalupe (Michael) Gresens, Suzanna (Ricardo) Berrones, Nicholas Lopez, Adelmira Castillo, Joey Lopez and James (Susan) Lopez. Also in life, Diana held close to her heart all seven nephews, nine nieces, 22 great-nephews, 11 great-nieces, her uncle Jimmy and cousins in Texas.
She would like to let everyone know that her work here on earth is done. Diana received a call, a sort of offer she could not refuse, an appointment with God. This assignment came with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with the family she has not seen in a long time — her loving parents, Jose and Suzanne Lopez; her younger brother, Rene L. Lopez; her two sisters, Doris Mate and Delfina Alvarado; and her two loving sons, Jesus Zepeda and Guadalupe Zavala.
In remembrance of Diana, family and friends will pray her favorite prayer, Psalms 23.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
A celebration of life Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Momence. A reception will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, in St. Patrick’s Gym.