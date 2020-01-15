BRADLEY — Diana Lynn Stevenson, 69, of Bradley, passed away peacefully at her home on Dec. 9, 2019.
She was born Sept. 8, 1950, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee, the daughter of Robert and Marjorie (Hand) Stevenson.
Surviving are her sisters, Sharon (Chuck) Varvel, of Kankakee, and Valorie Long, of Manteno; niece, Tristen Fowler; and nephew, Scott Varvel, of Kankakee.
Preceding her in death were her parents; two nephews, Robert “Rob” Varvel and Tad Varvel.
Diana graduated with a science degree in environmental biology. She was a field biologist for Monroe County on the lower Florida Keys. She resided on Big Pine Key and enjoyed the natural beauty of the area and spending many enjoyable years researching the plant, animal, bird and sea life in the Gulf of Mexico.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the First Baptist Church of Kankakee, 1756 W. Route 113, Kankakee, with the Rev. Chris Hines officiating. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church.
