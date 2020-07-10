BRADLEY -- Diana Kay Menser, 62, entered eternal life March 26, 2020, having lost her battle with ALS, after an incredibly courageous three-year fight.
She was born May 19, 1957, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
Diana grew up in Bradley, graduating from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in 1975 and then Eastern Illinois University in 1979.
She was a teacher for Bradley Elementary District 61 for 33 years, having retired in May of 2017. Diana spent most of those years as a sixth grade history teacher. She loved teaching and enjoyed helping out by keeping score at sporting events, working back stage at plays, and tabulating at band contests. Chess club was also a very special part of her school year. Diana was very involved in her local union, the Bradley Elementary Education Association, as well as serving on the Board of Directors of the Illinois Education Association as chair of Region 44. Many Fourth of July's were spent at the National Education Association Representative Assembly. Diana loved history and traveling to historical sites and museums. She thoroughly enjoyed the trips with her nephew and site seeing with her goddaughters. Although Diana never made it to Bhutan, the happiest place on earth, she is now in the happiest place of all!
Surviving are two sisters, Debbie Dunlavey, of Bourbonnais, and Donna (Shawn) Harris, of Bradley; one brother, Dwayne (Rhonda) Menser, of Lawrenceville, Ga.; two nieces, Jennifer Dunlavey and Stephanie White; three nephews, Daniel (a/k/a Boone) Harris, Damon (a/k/a Demon) Harris, and Michael Menser; two goddaughters, Emily and Sarah Kay Hourihan. Believe it or not, two furry feline companions, Cricket and Gutzy, became very important to Diana.
She is also survived by her numerous friends who stood by her through this awful disease.
"Words cannot express how grateful I am. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."
Preceding her in death were her parents, Arlene and Morris Menser.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are recommended.
Memorials may be made to the Les Turner Foundation for ALS or Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
