PONTIAC — Diana Lefebvre, 62, of Pontiac, passed away Nov. 7, 2021.
She was born May 3, 1959, in Harvey, the daughter of Paul and Mary (Angelotti) St. Aubin.
Diana was a Registered Nurse. She loved anything outdoors, collecting antiques and spending time with her dogs, Tiamarie and Cupid. Above all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She was of the Catholic faith.
Surviving are two daughters, Aimee Rex, of Florida, and Raven Rex, of Chicago; two grandchildren, Hailey Rex and Christian Rex; two great-grandchildren, Raelynn Rex and Iyame Rex; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Michaelina Rogge, of Plainfield, and Paulette and Tony Tovo, of Manteno; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Mark Sr. and Cathy Campbell, of Syracuse, Ind., and Tony Kruchek, of Arizona; along with many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one brother, Brian Campbell; and one grandson, Christian Rex.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, until the 3 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno, with the Rev. Leonard Dubi officiating.
Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
