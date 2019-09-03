Diana L. Gray, 66, of Gilman, passed away Saturday (Aug. 31, 2019) at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.
She was born March 9, 1953, in Watseka, a daughter of Leslie F. and Bonnie M. Ingle Hartke. Diana married Randall Gray in Gilman on June 18, 1972. He survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Robert (Vicky) Gray, of Watseka, and Chris (Julie) Gray, of Spring Grove; four grandchildren, Whitney Kingdon, Hayley Gray, Jacob Gray and Lincoln Gray; one great-grandchild, Emersyn Kingdon; and two brothers, Raymond Hartke, of Gilman, and Robert (Pam) Hartke, of Gilman.
Preceding her in death were her parents; two brothers, Donald Hartke and Richard Hartke; and one sister, Carolyn York.
She was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in Gilman, where she was active in the Women’s Circle and enjoyed singing in the choir. Diana was a daycare provider for many years. She was an artist who enjoyed painting and she loved baking.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman, with the Rev. Carol Lang officiating. Burial will be in Gilman Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Zion United Church of Christ in Gilman or the charity of the donor’s choice.
